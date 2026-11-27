COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — It started with a kid who juked his way across the field. Then an older quarterback showed he still had an arm. And by 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving, people at John Venezia Park already had a football game of their own.

For Reese Spooner, it started with an invite from his friend Fisher. Spooner brought a few friends of his own. It was his first Turkey Bowl, and when he got there, he said there were enough people for four groups.

“As much as we love watching it, you know, we like to play it too,” Spooner said.

For some of the players, that chance comes every Saturday. They meet at the park at 8 a.m. for pickup football, and newcomers are welcome. That's how one regular, Drew, got to know people after the military brought him to Colorado from California. After being stationed at Fort Carson, he was on his own, and one day he decided to head to the park to find a game.

He says he made his first friends on that field. During the Turkey Bowl, he pointed out a friend he met the day he first showed up. He calls him his brother.

“We’ve been locked in since,” he said.

On Thanksgiving, Drew says the game can give someone a place to go after the final play, too. He described how easily it can happen when someone shows up without holiday plans.

“What if you don’t have plans? Come out here, hey, what are you doing? Nothing? All right, cool, come on over,” he said.

Barshaun Moore has played football on Thanksgiving for more than 20 years. He remembers being a kid and teams forming out of whoever happened to show up. These days, he looks forward to seeing the friends and regulars he plays with throughout the year.

“It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without some football in the morning to kick it off,” Moore said.

Spooner is already thinking about passing along the invitation again.

“If I’m here next year I’m definitely down to bring some more people and do it again,” he said.

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