COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — A wedding celebration that began in Bavaria more than 200 years ago is the inspiration for a three-day gathering in Colorado Springs this weekend.

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Colorado Springs Oktoberfest returns: What to know and why organizers keep bringing it back

The 14th annual Colorado Springs Oktoberfest runs Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry. Organizers say the festival typically draws close to 8,000 people for German food, music, dancing and contests.

“It originally started in Bavaria in 1810 as a royal wedding feast, and it must have been some kind of party because here we are 200 years plus later,” said Andy, an Oktoberfest organizer.

Why hold Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs?

Organizers say the German traditions are the draw, but the people who make the local festival possible are part of its story. Kayleigh O’Donnell, who helps run the event, said local union members have helped build and power the festival’s bars. The celebration also supports the museum that hosts it.

“We care about this event. We care about the site that we help pay rent to,” O’Donnell said. “The museum is just as important as an institution in the neighborhood as we are, so it’s about just coming out and showing your neighbors a little love.”

The weekend has its own Colorado Springs touches. O’Donnell said U-Turn Brass Band, made up of Fort Carson soldiers, is among the performers. For Andy, the reason to keep hosting a cultural festival also comes down to giving people a place to spend time together.

“People want to feel that physical connection, that interpersonal connection with somebody else,” he said.

What should I know before going?

Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs.

When: Friday, Sept. 25, 5–11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission and parking: Admission is free. On-site parking is $15 per car. Food, drinks and some contests and classes cost extra.

Getting there: Organizers encourage carpooling or using a designated driver. They say a rideshare lane is available for drop-offs and pickups.

Pets: The festival’s written policy says only dachshunds registered to race are allowed on the grounds. Check directly with organizers before bringing any other dog.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday. A traditional keg-tapping ceremony is scheduled for 5:25 p.m. in the main tent. Live German music, dancing and food continue throughout the weekend.

The Dachshund Dash takes place Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Registration costs $15 per team, with same-day spots available at the ticket booth if space remains. Sunday’s German-inspired baking competition, Das Bake-Auf, costs $10 to enter. Entries are due between 11:30 a.m. and noon; winners are scheduled to be announced at 1:30 p.m.

Adults 21 and older can also sign up for ticketed tastings covering German beer, wine, mead and schnapps. The mead class is new this year. Costumes, yodeling and stein-hoisting are among the other contests planned for the main tent; age restrictions apply to some activities.

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