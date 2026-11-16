Colorado Springs firefighters and police play a benefit hockey game for a local hockey player.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Landon Maloney knew who he wanted to win Sunday’s hockey game at Sertich Ice Center.

“I want the firefighters to win,” he said before the game.

His dad, Colorado Springs firefighter Colt Maloney, was playing for them. The firefighters faced off against police officers in a benefit game that raised money for Landon and his family.

Landon started skating with his family when he was about 8. His dad noticed he was getting good on his skates and asked if he wanted to try hockey. His mom, Arlene Maloney, said he would go after the biggest kids on the ice.

“We say he’s a pit bull, just going after everybody,” she said.

A summer tournament and a diagnosis

This summer, Landon came off the ice after playing in a tournament and told his mom his knee hurt. At first, the family thought it could be growing pains. In September, Landon was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. His mom said it was in his tibia, or shinbone.

Arlene said the doctor pulled her out of the room and asked her to call her husband. After hearing what the doctor suspected, she called family and asked them to pray he was wrong. Then she went back in to see Landon.

“I had to kind of collect myself to go back and just put a brave face on for him,” she said.

Treatment started right away. Between hospital stays, Arlene said the family tries to keep life as normal as possible. For Landon, that means going to school and spending time with friends and family, including his two younger sisters.

Support beyond the rink

The hockey community started helping long before Sunday’s game. Arlene said friends and members of their hockey community dropped off food and brought gifts for Landon.

She had also seen people sharing his story and the benefit online. Landon doesn’t use social media, she said, so Sunday was a chance for him to see that support in person.

“I’m just excited for him to see how many people are rooting for him,” she said before the game.

When asked what he hoped people would take from his story, Landon had a simple answer.

“To just be positive no matter what.”

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