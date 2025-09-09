2025 Colorado Leaf Peeping Forecast: Best dates & drives for fall colors

COLORADO, (KOAA) — Living in Colorado for the past six years, fall has become my favorite season. From crisp nights to snow-dusted mountains and pumpkin-spiced everything, it's the perfect season.

It’s also the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes. Add in colder storms that blanket the majestic Rocky Mountains with snow, and it’s no wonder we've earned the name Colorful Colorado.

Seeing the best and brightest of Colorado's fall colors does take some planning, and with a little help from this guide, we hope that you get the chance to explore a new corner of the state this year or return to your favorite spot. Have photos to share? Put them in our viewer fall color gallery below!

Best Times to See the Changing Fall Foliage

Here are the average peak times for fall foliage viewing in Colorado, based on elevation and region.

KOAA The average dates for peak fall color viewing in Colorado.

In a "normal" year, the changing aspens in northern Colorado will begin to show peak fall colors by mid September. The vibrant peak for the Park Range and northern Front Range mountains can last until the end of the month.

For the central part of the state, including the well-traveled I-70 corridor, peak colors are often experienced towards mid to late September, and can last until very early October in some years.

In the Pikes Peak Region and along Highway 50, peak fall colors can be seen from late September through early to mid-October.

If you're planning a trip to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, or southwestern Colorado, you should probably wait until early to mid-October for the best viewing.

Lastly, peak fall colors in the San Juan Mountains can linger into the second or third week of October, so plan accordingly.

Early Color Changes in August Were Tied to the Drought

This year, many locals and visitors were surprised to see fall colors arriving early in August, well ahead of the typical mid-to-late September peak.

Most of these changes were seen across the central and northern mountains.

According to Dr. Dan West, a Forest Entomologist from the Colorado State Forest Service, stress on trees from the drought was a contributing factor. This, he notes, can cause colors to turn more quickly compared to non-drought years.

In years when Extreme Drought and Exceptional Drought are a factor, Dr. West says that trees will sometimes shut down their photosynthesis process early, resulting in a double whammy of sorts for leaf peeping fans.

"They'll drop those leaves early, or the colors can be somewhat muted," said Dr. West.

Watch our coverage with Dr. West below.

Drought Conditions Continue for the Rocky Mountain Region

At the time of our late August interview with Dr. West, he noted that nearly 70% of the state was experiencing drought conditions, ranging from Abnormally Dry to Exceptional Drought.

Since our late August interview with Dr. West, there is some good news to report. A surplus of rainfall has allowed for drought conditions to improve slightly in some areas.

The worst of the drought as you'll see on the map below can be found west of the Continental Divide.

KOAA weather Colorado Drought Report -- 9/4/2025

Even with recent improvements, Dr. West suggests planning your visit to the mountains a bit earlier this year.

"I might consider, well, if I always go to the same spot on September 20th, maybe I might think about going there, maybe a little bit early this year," said Dr. West.

He also recommends hitting areas closer to the Front Range that weren't exposed to the more severe drought conditions seen out west.

Weather and Climatology Also Impact Fall Foliage

Drought only plays part of the role in this annual tradition. Climatology and weather also factor in.

"What we really want is these beautiful blue sky days followed up by those cool nights, not cold and frost, but really just cool nights. That helps burn off the green chlorophyll, and then we're left with the yellows and the oranges that are underneath," according to Dr. West

Dr. West also warns that cold snaps and high wind events can impact the trees, sometimes putting an early end to Colorado's annual kaleidoscope of colors.

To see our full interview with Dr. West, watch the video below.

Leaf Peeping Hot Spots for Colorado Residents and Visitors

Where to go? Let’s start close to home with a few of my favorite spots.

Most of these scenic drives are nearby and can attract large crowds, so aim for a weekday, or any day during the week when your schedule’s wide open.

Remember, leaf peeping isn’t a race... it’s a vibe. It’s all about the ride, not the finish line!

El Paso County - Pikes Peak Highway

David K. Johnson Crystal Reservoir on the Pikes Peak Highway

Linda Michel Pikes Peak Highway

This 19-mile paved road from Cascade to the summit of Pikes Peak shouldn't be overlooked.

Leaf peeping enthusiasts will get the chance to witness a variety of colors and seasons on the way to the top, but don't forget your jacket as temperatures at the summit can be more than 30 degrees colder than Colorado Springs.

The lower part of the drive travels through dense forests and groves of aspen trees, with plenty of opportunities to pull over and soak in the scenery.

About 6.5 miles into the drive, Crystal Reservoir is one of my favorite locations to check out the fall colors and admire the view of America's Mountain.

It should be noted that this drive isn't free. More information can be found here: Pikes Peak Reservations.

Teller County - Highway 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek

Bruce Hausknecht Highway 67 near Cripple Creek

Patricia Youmans Teller County scenic Highway 67

One of the most convenient drives for fall colors from Colorado Springs is on Highway 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek.

You'll see tons of yellow aspen and cottonwood trees as you follow the winding road south through the mountains.

There are several pull-off spots along the highway to snap a picture, and you can grab lunch or place a bet in Cripple Creek before you head home!

Due to its close proximity to I-25, it's one of the more popular leaf-peeping trails in Southern Colorado.

Early mornings are preferred, or plan to check it out during the week to avoid peak crowds.

Teller County - Mueller State Park

Monica and Scott Synder Mueller State Park

Peter Schwepker Mueller State Park

Located off Highway 67 about seven miles south of Divide, you'll find this popular year-round destination. If you're looking for a great spot to picnic, hike, and see fall colors, Mueller State Park should not be missed!

With over 5,000 acres to explore, the opportunities for hiking and leaf peeping here are endless.

Also home to more than 130 campsites, it's a great place to settle in for a night or enjoy a quick weekend getaway.

El Paso County/Colorado Springs - Quail Lake

Bruce Hausknecht

Diane Alexander Quail Lake, Colorado Springs, CO

Quail Lake is located a few miles south of downtown Colorado Springs, and is surrounded by beautiful yellow and orange trees in the fall.

The lake offers fantastic views of Pikes Peak, Cheyenne Mountain, and the southern edge of the Front Range. A recreation mecca for Colorado Springs residents, visitors can fish, kayak, stand up paddle board, or simply take a walk on the nearly mile-long trail surrounding the lake.

The best view is along the waterfront on the lake's east side.

El Paso County - Around Colorado Springs

Bruce Hausknecht Helen Hunt Falls

Linda Watkins Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak

Outside of Quail Lake, there are many spots to check out the fall colors around Colorado Springs.

A favorite for locals and tourists alike is Garden of the Gods Park.

With more than 15 miles of trails to explore, stunning red rocks, and Pikes Peak as your backdrop, it's a photographer's dream. Best to avoid weekend crowds if possible, especially on those bluebird days.

My top spot is North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Just about five miles southwest of downtown Colorado Springs, the park offers numerous hiking spots, scenic views, and Helen Hunt Falls.

Several trails in the park climb above 8,000 feet, with everything from Ponderosa Pine to various types of fir trees and aspens. Pick a trail, such as Seven Bridges, Mt. Cutler, or St. Mary's Falls, and explore the wide open beauty of this urban escape.

El Paso & Teller counties - Gold Camp Road

Bruce Hausknecht Gold Camp Road

Alex O'Brien, First Alert 5 Weather Gold Camp Road

Formerly a railroad line from Colorado Springs to Cripple Creek, Gold Camp Road is a free public road popular with bikers and hikers.

The road is steep, rugged, and windy, but it rewards drivers with several great views of aspen and cottonwood trees. The easiest route starts through Cheyenne Canyon. Just follow the paved road until it turns into Gold Camp Road.

A word of caution, Gold Camp is a ROUGH road with steep grades and uneven terrain. A 4-wheel-drive vehicle with good brakes is highly recommended for this drive.

Park County - Wilkerson Pass

Michael Randol

KOAA

If you've driven Highway 24 to Breckenridge or Buena Vista from Colorado Springs, you should know Wilkerson Pass well.

With an elevation peak of 9,504 feet, the pass is a short, easy, and scenic drive about an hour west of Colorado Springs.

From the top of Wilkerson Pass, you'll get beautiful, sweeping views of Park County. The mountains you'll see in the distance are part of the Sawatch and Mosquito range.

Our advice would be to park at the Wilkerson Pass Visitor Center and explore the area, especially southwest of the visitor center.

Pueblo & Custer counties - Highway 165 from Rye to San Isabel

Vicki Smith Fall colors popping at Lake Isabel

Steve Shugart Wet Mountain area in between Rye and San Isabel

A longtime favorite of former KOAA-TV Lead Forecaster and Southern Colorado weather legend Mike Daniels, this beautiful drive is great for those who live in Pueblo!

A little more than 10 miles from Rye to San Isabel, this short drive is the perfect way to explore the lesser-known Wet Mountains.

You'll see lots of aspen trees along Highway 165, with plenty more fall colors around San Isabel Lake.

If you have the time, keep driving about ten minutes west of San Isabel and explore Bishop Castle!

Huerfano & Las Animas counties - Cucharas Pass

Allison Dearmin Cuchara Pass

Ryan Moilanen Cuchara Mountain Park

Located in the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Cucharas Pass is not to be missed!

Also known as Cuchara Pass, the nearly 10,000-foot mountain road is located less than 20 miles south of La Veta. Peak fall colors here usually occur from late September through early October, giving visitors plenty of time to see the changing leaves compared to neighboring passes up north.

This lesser-known leaf-peeping drive is not heavily traveled and offers guests beautiful views of the Spanish Peaks to the east, and the towering spines of the Sangre De Cristos to the west. As an added bonus, the road is paved and is pretty easy to drive.

Now, here are a few of our state's most popular spots found outside of Southern Colorado.

Maroon Bells

Kateri Wozny Maroon Bells in the fall

Kevin Bowerman Glistening gold Aspen Trees in front of the Maroon Bells

The Maroon Bells might be the top leaf-peeping spot in all of Colorado. Often regarded as the most photographed place in the state, the bells sit in front of a valley covered in aspen trees surrounding Maroon Lake.

Our advice is to do your research before visiting the bells (what you need to know).

Parking spaces at the Maroon Lake Trailhead are RESERVATION ONLY, and fill up fast!

There is a shuttle bus option to the base of the bells, but that also requires a reservation. Guests can arrive at Aspen Highlands and purchase their tickets in person for a first come first served basis, but availability is not guaranteed.

Try to avoid going on weekends, especially Saturdays, as the bells are one of the most popular places to see fall foliage in the Centennial State.

Independence Pass

Lars Leber Photography Independence Pass

Joe Randall Independence Pass fall colors

If you're going to drive to Aspen, why not get there in style on Independence Pass.

One of the highest paved passes in Colorado, Independence Pass connects Twin Lakes to Aspen and tops out at an impressive 12,095 feet.

The road is long, winding, and steep in places—with two very narrow sections on the west side that require extra caution.

Fun fact: It's only open on a seasonal basis, closing each year around the first week of November, and not reopening until Memorial Day weekend.

The whole pass has amazing mountain views, but the best aspen colors are on the west side of the pass. If you have a little time, stop and see the famous cliff jumping spot, The Devils Punchbowl!

Boreas Pass

Greg Dingrando Boreas Pass

Carter Chavez Boreas Pass in the fall

Boreas Pass is nearby to Breckenridge, making it a relatively close drive to Colorado Springs.

Once a gold mine route to Breckenridge, Boreas Pass was turned from a railroad route into a mountain pass in 1952. Boreas Pass will give you plenty of mountain views with dense yellow, orange, and red fall color clusters.

The pass is about 22 miles long, summits at 11,481 feet, and takes about an hour to drive. The gravel/dirt pass is smooth enough for most 2WD cars, but it does get bumpy in a few spots.

Kenosha Pass

Sarah Murphy Aspen groves on Kenosha Pass

Dave DiCello

Kenosha Pass is probably the closest mountain leaf-peeping getaway for anyone who lives in Denver.

Located about an hour south of Denver along Highway 285, the pass is easily accessible and boasts beautiful views of golden aspen trees.

If you have the time, we highly recommend making this and Boreas Pass as a double feature.

From Kenosha Pass, you will want to follow Highway 285 down to Como and take Boreas Pass right into Breckenridge.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Ally Pattillo Rocky Mountain National Park

Tom Mangan Rocky Mountain National Park

Not only is it one of the most popular national parks in the entire country, but Rocky Mountain National Park also boasts some of our state's most amazing fall color views!

You'll see yellow aspens and fall foliage pretty much anywhere in the park, but we recommend Trail Ridge Road, Glacier George Trail, Bear Lake Road, and Grand Lake in particular.

Cottonwood Pass

Michael Flemming Cottonwood Pass

Carol McCallister Cottonwood Pass

Cottonwood Pass, Colorado's highest paved mountain pass (12,126 feet at the summit), is located just west of Buena Vista.

The pass is filled with tons of aspen and cottonwood groves and will give you a nice mix of yellow, red, and orange fall colors. Drive up and down the Buena Vista side for the best fall foliage pictures.

The road heads over the Continental Divide and spits out at the tiny town of Almont near Crested Butte. Cottonwood Pass was recently paved and is an easy drive for any car, only getting steep near the summit.

Twin Lakes

Josh Spear Twin Lakes

Jeff Castillo Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes is a legendary camping spot just north of the collegiate peaks outside of Buena Vista! It's right at the base of Mount Elbert, the tallest mountain in Colorado.

There are tons of aspen groves on the mountains surrounding the lake, with vibrant red and orange leaves speckled throughout. Twin Lakes is home to a semi-ghost town and all the old, dilapidated buildings make unique framing for the surrounding fall colors.

Crystal Mill

Rogers Photography Crystal Mill

Michael Randol Location: Crystal Mill

Crystal Mill is an old power station built back in 1893, located about six miles east of Marble. The mill sits on an outcrop above the Crystal River and has not been in use since 1917 when the Sheep Mountain Mine closed.

Access is limited to the summer and fall months via a rough, one-lane road.

A high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle is strongly recommended, though adventurous visitors can also reach the site on foot, by mountain bike, or on a guided jeep tour. Click here for more information on Crystal Mill.

A really great weekend trip would be to take Independence Pass, which is just 20 minutes west of the lakes, all the way down into Aspen.

Colorado also offers great visual train rides to view all the aspen across Colorado. Check out our previous story on all the great fall Colorado Train Rides below.

