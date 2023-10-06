All the live long day, Fall colors from the rails across Colorado

COLORADO — There is an abundance of ways to enjoy the fiery foliage that inundates autumn in Southern Colorado. Maybe one of the most spectacular ways to experience the changing colors is from the rails.

At the time of writing this, it is hard to say if I will make it to every Southern Colorado railway before the leaves all change; however, here is the list of where I have gone and where I am planning to go.

-----------

Cripple Creek is home to the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad. The smallest of the railways on the list, this 45-minute expedition through the Gold Camp has been owned and operated by the same family since its inception.

Jim Birmingham, the current operator, reports that the railway has been riding the rails for nearly 60 years, 47 of which he has been around for.

When the video below was shot (10/03/23) the aspens had peaked.

Fall Views fromthe Cripple Creek and Victor Railroad

Farther afield, but connected in heart and soul to Colorado Springs, we have got the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. Co-owned by the states of Colorado and New Mexico, this railway doubles as a living museum with one iron horse coming from ol' Colorado Springs itself.

The railway passes across the state line between New Mexico and Colorado almost a dozen times and reaches over 10,000 feet when crossing the Cumbres Pass.

The wild variation in elevation means you're going to see a wide variety of colors in the foliage along the route.

When this video was shot (10/04/23) the aspens were about a week away from peak.

Fall Views from the Cumbers and Toltec

Even further afield, we have got the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad which connects the two towns through some of the most breathtaking scenery imaginable.

The railway has had multiple owners and served a variety of purposes (freight train, film prop, tourism draw) but has maintained continuous operation since 1881.

If you're wondering which movies you can catch the train on, you can check out:



'Butch Cassidy'

'Night Passage'

'Around the World in 80 Days'

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad also operates the Nomad (B3), the oldest operating private car in the USA; it predates the actual railway by three years.

When this video was shot (10/05/23) the aspens/cottonwoods/oak scrub/willow in and near Silverton were peaking while those closer to Durango were only starting to change.

By Friday evening we'll have video from the Leadville Scenic Railway and hopefully The Cog by Sunday.

_____

