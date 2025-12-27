Christmas tree recycling begins in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you're ready to take down your Christmas tree, several recycling options will soon be available in Colorado Springs to keep it out of the landfill.

Starting today through January 31, residents can recycle their Christmas trees at Rocky Top Resources, located off Las Vegas Street on the south end of Colorado Springs. The facility is requesting a $5 donation, with all proceeds supporting youth development programs at El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

"It's nice to help the community out giving them a place to drop off Christmas trees rather than going to the landfill," Jared Martin with Rocky Top Resources said.

Beginning the first weekend of January, six additional drop-off locations will be available throughout El Paso County for Christmas tree recycling.

For more information about all recycling locations, visit the El Pomar Youth Sports Park website here.

