Springs Rescue Mission hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Banquet this upcoming Wednesday, providing a warm meal to those in need.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26, the community is invited to attend the banquet for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and meaningful connection with the community.

Additionally, there will be a pop-up winter wear shop where community members can get coats, hats, gloves, and socks for free to stay warm this winter as the temperature drops.

“For many of our neighbors, this meal is about far more than food — it’s about belonging. Our annual Thanksgiving Banquet creates a space where guests feel seen, connected and encouraged during a challenging season.” President & CEO Travis Williams

SRM anticipates over 600 people to be served at this year's banquet, thanks to donors and volunteers from across Colorado Springs.

They also serve a Thanksgiving meal at Nueva Vida Church, raising their expected total number served to more than 1,500 people.

