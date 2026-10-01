CityServe seeks volunteers for projects across Colorado Springs for Oct. 2–3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — A few hours of your Friday or Saturday could help a local organization tackle work it has struggled to get done.

COSILoveYou’s Fall CityServe takes place Oct. 2–3, connecting volunteers with schools, nonprofits, parks and other community spaces across Colorado Springs.

See the full story in the video below

CityServe seeks volunteers for projects across Colorado Springs Oct. 2–3

Executive Director Stu Davis said 107 projects are planned, and he estimates a couple hundred volunteer openings remain across the two days.

The tasks range from painting and landscaping to cleaning and organizing.

“You might be organizing a space that hasn’t seen a set of volunteer hands in a couple of years, but it’s really important for the organization to keep moving forward on their daily work of working with families or people in crisis,” Davis said.

A starting point for volunteering

Davis said CityServe gives people a chance to try volunteering without making a long-term commitment. Participants can choose an opportunity connected to something they care about, then decide whether they want to stay involved.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have been able to walk away from a CityServe Day experience and say it was so great to connect to an organization that cares about the same things that I do, and I wanna find a way to keep going back,” he said.

Davis said opportunities include projects suitable for young children and people with limited mobility. Requirements vary by site, so volunteers should read the project description before registering.

How to sign up

To find an available project:



Visit serve.cosiloveyou.com. Choose Friday or Saturday projects. Browse or filter the listings to find an opportunity that fits you. Check the time, location, age requirements and any supplies you need to bring. Complete the signup process and click “Confirm Registration.”

Volunteers should receive a confirmation email. Adults are encouraged to register individually, while minors can be added under a parent or guardian’s account.

For Davis, the invitation starts with the belief that everyone can contribute.

“I’m confident that everybody has something to give and maybe it just takes the right opportunity, the right invitation,” he said.

Browse CityServe projects and sign up here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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