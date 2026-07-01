Aspen Acres Fire brings two strangers together — and shows what Pueblo is made of

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Tina Way and Jennifer Carter met for the first time just a few days ago — the same day Carter moved into her new home in Pueblo, and the same day the Aspen Acres Fire began on Monday.

Carter said she immediately wanted to open her property to anyone who needed it.

"We have the space, we have a barn, we have the shop, anybody who needed to come, we have an empty house, we wanted to offer the space that we had to anybody that needed it and Tina reached out," Carter said.

What brought the two women together was a post on the KOAA Facebook page. Carter had responded to on the post saying she could give shelter to animals during the fire. Way saw the comment at exactly the right moment.

"I saw her post and we had just walked into our neighbor's home and they were packing and they were frantic about their animals," Way said.

Way was looking for a safe place for her neighbor's goats. She found that — and much more.

"She was waiting for us at the road with her arms waving and when we saw each other, we just ran up and gave each other a hug because we knew this has just created instant friendships," Way said.

Carter can see the smoke from the Aspen Acres Fire from her property, but she said that has not slowed her down.

"I would just pick up the goats and put them in my car if I needed to, you know what I mean, and we would just go," Carter said.

Carter's neighbor also assisted in giving animals shelter.

"My neighbor actually spent all of Monday chasing livestock and has some of the farm animals in her yard too. She provided the kitty pool and the fan that's here. So I think everybody's just really trying to be part of a community that's helping each other," said Carter.

But it isn't just goats Carter is helping.

“I mean she spent spent her morning taking formula to a mother who was out-placed and has a baby. There are so many people on Facebook asking how they can help," said Way.

Way is also stepping up. She said she is making soup for those who are sick and displaced from the fire.

For Way, Carter's actions — on her very first day as a Pueblo resident — said everything.

"She just moved here and she's showing what Pueblo really is all about," Way said.

Both women said their story is a reminder that small acts of kindness can have an outsized impact.

"It can be the littlest thing, you can make the biggest difference," Way said.

KOAA News5