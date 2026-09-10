Care and Share Food Bank and partners host largest military and veteran food giveaways in Colorado this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and its partners are hosting the two largest food distributions for military families and veterans in the state this week, with events in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Volunteers have packed 1,350 boxes of food for the two giveaways. The first event takes place Thursday, Sept. 11 — Patriot Day — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs. It begins with a ceremony at 8 a.m. at Mt. Carmel at 530 Communication Circle. The second event runs Saturday, September 12th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colorado State University in Pueblo.

Care and Share CEO Nate Springer said the events hold a special place in the community.

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"It's the 1st and 2nd largest distribution of food to families from active duty forces and veterans in the state," Springer said.

Vouchers are required for the Pueblo event, and veterans will need to show proof of veteran status. However, Care and Share says no one who shows up without a voucher will be turned away.

Click here to sign up for the event in Colorado Springs.

Springer said the volunteer turnout for the effort has been strong.

"It takes a lot of volunteers, but we have no shortage of volunteers because everyone wants to be part of it," Springer said.

Volunteers from Pure Healthcare and UC Health are among those helping pack and distribute food. Veronica Gilmore of Pure Healthcare said her organization has made the event a tradition.

"This is our 3rd year now that we've come to Care and Share," Gilmore said. "We've just really enjoyed the experience at Care and Share and getting to give back and all the different services that they provide."

UC Health volunteer Carlos Palomera said the cause is personal. He is an Army veteran, too.

"It's important to give back to our veterans," Palomera said. "They've done a lot for us and I think that it's just nice to come out here and care for people when they are in need," Palomera said.

Fellow UC Health volunteer Ryan Halverson said the timing of the Colorado Springs event on Sept. 11 adds meaning to the effort.

"I think it means a lot to the veterans community, especially the day where a lot of people signed up to join the military or already in the military, understanding they were ready to be deployed and make sacrifices for the families and others in the community," Halverson said.

Springer said the events reflect a shared responsibility felt by many in the Colorado Springs area.

"I feel like if you live in Colorado Springs, you have a family member or a friend that you know that served in the military or a veteran and so I think it's all of our obligation to make sure that that community that's given so much is taken care of," Springer said.

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