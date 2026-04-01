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Timed-entry permits and shuttle tickets for Pikes Peak on sale Wednesday

Wednesday, timed-entry permits and shuttle tickets for Pikes Peak go on sale for the 2026 season! Timed-entry permits are required for vehicles traveling past mile seven on the Pikes Peak Highway.
Timed-entry permits and shuttle tickets for Pikes Peak on sale Wednesday
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Wednesday, timed-entry permits and shuttle tickets for Pikes Peak go on sale for the 2026 season! Timed-entry permits are required for vehicles traveling past mile seven on the Pikes Peak Highway.

They are available between May 22 and September 30 and cost $2. This is in addition to general admission, which is $18 for adults and $8 for children.

Shuttle service also begins May 22 and runs daily through August 9. This allows you and your family to get a ride up to the summit, with stops to Glen Cove and Devil's Playground before reaching the summit.

Shuttles are at mile marker seven every 30 minutes. Those cost $40 for adults and $12 for children ages six to 15. Tickets are free for children five and under.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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