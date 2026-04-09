Spirits are high for rafting companies in Fremont County despite low snowpack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Even though the snowpack is low in the Arkansas River Basin, spirits are high for rafting companies in Fremont County.

News5 caught up with Ty Seufer, the Owner of Royal Gorge Rafting, who says most of the outfitters will start hitting the water next week. Seufer adds while this will be one of the lowest flows he has seen since 2000, he still anticipates plenty of good rafting.

"We are going to have a little bit more of a challenge, through sneaking all the rocks and things like that," said Seufer. "High water, low water, medium water, the smiles are the same. We are going to have an exceptional time rafting and people will have the time of their lives when they come and visit for sure."

The Arkansas River has two reservoirs to tap into to control the water flow. This management program helps keep the river at certain levels for environmental and rafting purposes.

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