Southern Colorado restaurants busy Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Some restaurants in southern Colorado are busy Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo as people celebrate Mexican heritage.

It's a holiday that celebrates Mexico's win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

News5 stopped by Tacos Fuego in Pueblo as they were in the thick of the Cinco de Mayo meal rush.

"...We definitely have a lot of people who come through here just having their drinks, tacos, enjoying the work we put in to make the place what it is," said Diego Terrones with Tacos Fuego.

The workers at Tacos Fuego say because Cinco de Mayo is one of the restaurant's busiest days of the year, they bring in extra staff to manage the rush.

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