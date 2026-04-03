Royal Gorge Sunrise Service happening Sunday to celebrate Easter

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — An Easter Sunday Sunrise Service with an incredible view. This Sunday, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City will host a free service at the popular attraction.
Many Christians take part in the service because the sunrise is supposed to represent the resurrection of Christ.
The service begins at 6:30 a.m. on the south side of the bridge.
It will be led by Pastor Grant Adkisson from Canyon Cowboy Church. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. The event is free to the public, and complimentary coffee will be provided.
To learn more about the Sunrise Service, visit the Royal Gorge Bridge's website.
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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial
The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison.
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