Royal Gorge Sunrise Service happening Sunday to celebrate Easter

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — An Easter Sunday Sunrise Service with an incredible view. This Sunday, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City will host a free service at the popular attraction.

Many Christians take part in the service because the sunrise is supposed to represent the resurrection of Christ.

The service begins at 6:30 a.m. on the south side of the bridge.

It will be led by Pastor Grant Adkisson from Canyon Cowboy Church. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. The event is free to the public, and complimentary coffee will be provided.

To learn more about the Sunrise Service, visit the Royal Gorge Bridge's website.

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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

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