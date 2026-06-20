Pueblo's Juneteeth celebration happening Saturday at Ray Aguilera Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo will have a Juneteeth celebration on Saturday! It's happening at Ray Aguilera Park, which is located near West Northern Avenue and East Orman Avenue in Bessemer.

People can enjoy live entertainment, community vendors and a Juneteenth ceremony from noon until 4 p.m.

"It is not just for African Americans, it is for everybody," said Samara Jackson, Juneteenth of Pueblo President. "Everybody is welcome, everybody in the community, everything, we are just all welcomed here."

Juneteenth is also known as a second Independence Day and was officially established as a federal holiday in 2021.

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A stolen trailer in Colorado Springs is impacting more than just the people who own it A trailer was reported stolen from the Well Covenant Church two weeks ago, and the congregation's pastors are still looking for any clue that could lead to where this trailer might be. A stolen trailer in Colorado Springs is impacting more than just the people who own it

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