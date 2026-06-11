Pueblo hosts Annual Community Dog Walk at the Riverwalk Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — We are not in the dog days of summer yet, but Pueblo is getting a head start on them. Wednesday night was the Annual Community Dog Walk at the Arkansas Riverwalk.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners bared the heat to take a stroll around the iconic Pueblo landmark.

"We actually came to this event last year and it was awesome," said Gary Gomez, who lives in Pueblo. "This year, it's much bigger than it was, which is good to see, it just means that more people in the community are coming together, and it's just awesome to see people in Pueblo... participating."

Vendors were also there to show the resources and shops available for dogs and humans.

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