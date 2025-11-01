Pueblo City Government hosts Halloween event Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday afternoon, the ghouls and goblins got their tricks and treats in Downtown Pueblo. Pueblo City Government hosted a Halloween Event at City Hall.

People were able to get candy and check out different Halloween displays. The haunted bus was a stop to remember.

News5 spoke with one young bunny about why she likes Halloween.

"I like how people get to dress up in costumes because it's one of the only times that we get to," said Nola Wilcoxson, a trick or treater.

___

National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint The national agency responsible for accrediting the the Air Force Academy is giving them 30 days to respond to a complaint. National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.