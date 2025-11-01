Pueblo City Government hosts Halloween event Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday afternoon, the ghouls and goblins got their tricks and treats in Downtown Pueblo. Pueblo City Government hosted a Halloween Event at City Hall.
People were able to get candy and check out different Halloween displays. The haunted bus was a stop to remember.
News5 spoke with one young bunny about why she likes Halloween.
"I like how people get to dress up in costumes because it's one of the only times that we get to," said Nola Wilcoxson, a trick or treater.
