Pancakes and Community: Celebrating the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast is set to return to Downtown Colorado Springs on June 17, serving up breakfast to thousands in celebration of the start of rodeo season and the region's deeply rooted Western heritage.

Dating back to 1936 (when about 35 people attended), this event annually dishes out a breakfast of sausage, eggs, a beverage, and pancakes (of course) to an estimated 10,000 visitors on an annual basis.

So, what does it take to serve 10,000 people breakfast? 1,100 pounds of pancake batter, 1,500 pounds of eggs, 80 gallons of syrup, 500 gallons of coffee, 7,500 pints of milk, 2,500 pints of juice and 1,100 bales of straw for “seating.” cswesternstreetbreakfast.com

The cooking and food distribution for the event is primarily handled by volunteers from Fort Carson as well as Peterson Space Force Base, with proceeds from the event going towards military families.

The event, hosted by the Pikes Peak Range Riders (PPRR), also acts as the traditional starting point for the organization's annual ride (since 1949). The Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes will ride through Downtown and out of town at 8:00 am, near the end of the Western Street Breakfast.

The event runs from 5:30 am - 9:00 am on Wednesday, June 17, and is centered at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; the cost for breakfast is only $5.00, and children 5 and under can eat a meal for free.

Watch our coverage from 2025 to get a sneak peek at what to expect

Additionally, the Breakfast will feature live music and dancing demonstrations as well as a number of activities focused towards families and kids.

Guests are encouraged to wear Western attire, for additional information on the event, click here.

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