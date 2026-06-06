Manitou Springs Wine Festival happening Saturday, incline will be closed

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 23rd Annual Manitou Springs, Colorado Wine Festival is happening Saturday, and the incline will be closed.

The event is happening at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs, which is located along Manitou Avenue.

The event is one of the original Colorado-only wine festivals in the state. VIP ticket holders can enter the festival starting at 11 a.m., followed by general admission entry at 12:30 p.m. The festival runs through 5 p.m., with last entry happening at 4 p.m.

Guests can sample winery booths while enjoying live music from the following local bands:



Gray Mineer

The Cat's Glasses Band

River Spell

There will also be food trucks and vendors around the park during the festival.

Attendees who complete a survey with IMI Marketing at the entrance will be entered to win a door prize. The drawing will be at 4:30 p.m., and you must be present to win.

General admission tickets for the festival start at $80. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.

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