Local organizations partnering on plan to upgrade bandshell at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A historic structure in Downtown Colorado Springs could get a make over. The following organizations are partnering on a plan to upgrade the bandshell at Acacia Park:



Rotary Club

Downtown of Partnership of Colorado Springs

Dizzy Charlie's Music and Events



Watch News5's previous coverage on the bandshell below:

The structure is more than 100 years old.

"We have this incredible outdoor access here, it is unlike other larger cities, so for us to essentially have a concert venue in one of our historic Downtown parks in the heart of the city will be both impactful for our residents and our local musicians to perform," said Michelle Winchell with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

A summer concert series will take place at the bandshell every Thursday starting June 4. It'll continue through September.

___

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses. Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.