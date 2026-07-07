Historic Pueblo basketball court 'The Slab' honored with state award

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A basketball court that has served as a Pueblo gathering place for 70 years is now getting statewide recognition after a major renovation

Pueblo's historic basketball court, "The Slab", which underwent a major transformation in 2024 through 2025, is now being recognized by the state.

The basketball court saw a fresh new paint job, improved baskets, and LED light installation, all of which came with the updated look.

Watch Our Previous Coverage Following the Reopening of The Slab Below

Pueblo Parks and Recreation won the 2026 Starburst Award from the Colorado Lottery for its use of nearly $500,000 in Lottery Funds in completing the project.

A dedication ceremony is being held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the courts along North Elizabeth, and the community is invited to the dedication.

“We are honored to have this 2026 Starburst Award recognizing The Slab project,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier in a news release. “This project showcased investment from the Colorado Lottery to upgrade the facility and highlights four talented artists in our Pueblo community with the vibrant courts.”

The Slab Project is now up for the People's Choice Award, and people can vote for their favorite Colorado Lottery Project across the state this year.

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