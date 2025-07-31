Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityAround Town

Actions

'It's a great community asset,' Basketball has returned to 'The Slab' in Pueblo

A popular spot for outdoor basketball in Pueblo is back open and ready for pick-up games. The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department held a grand re-opening ceremony for 'The Slab' basketball courts.
'It's a great community asset,' Basketball has returned to 'The Slab' in Pueblo
The Slab
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A beloved spot for outdoor basketball in Pueblo is back open and ready for pick-up games. The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department held a grand re-opening ceremony for ‘The Slab’ basketball courts on Thursday.

The courts were closed last June for upgrades, but are now reopened. They now have eight brand new hoops, new concrete and new led lights as well as new benches surrounding the courts.

The slabs are decorated with four murals that were painted by local artists in Pueblo.

"This is an important project for Pueblo because people of all ages can come out, use the courts, own their skills or just have a good time, and so, it's a great community asset,” said Tom Seaver, Director of the Colorado Lottery.

Colorado Lottery money paid for the project, which cost $500,000. The courts are open everyday and are free to use.

The Slab

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges.

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.