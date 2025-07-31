'It's a great community asset,' Basketball has returned to 'The Slab' in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A beloved spot for outdoor basketball in Pueblo is back open and ready for pick-up games. The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department held a grand re-opening ceremony for ‘The Slab’ basketball courts on Thursday.

The courts were closed last June for upgrades, but are now reopened. They now have eight brand new hoops, new concrete and new led lights as well as new benches surrounding the courts.

The slabs are decorated with four murals that were painted by local artists in Pueblo.

"This is an important project for Pueblo because people of all ages can come out, use the courts, own their skills or just have a good time, and so, it's a great community asset,” said Tom Seaver, Director of the Colorado Lottery.

Colorado Lottery money paid for the project, which cost $500,000. The courts are open everyday and are free to use.

Eleanor Sheahan

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.