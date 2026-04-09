Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs launches first-ever season pass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs is launching their first ever season pass! The pass gives your family repeat access to the Great Wolf Lodge's indoor water park.

The lodge also includes dining options and complimentary daily activities.

Starting Thursday, families can purchase one of two season passes, which will be valid from May 1 through August 31. One of the passes is a Limited Pass, which starts at $110. It is valid Monday through Friday with the following blackout dates:



Memorial Day (Monday, May 25)

Thursday, June 18

Juneteenth (Friday, June 19)

Friday, July 3

The other option is an Unlimited Pass, starting at $350. It is valid every day of the week with no blackout dates.

For more information or to purchase a season pass, visit the Great Wolf Lodge's website.

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