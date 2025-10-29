Support the El Paso County Nature Centers with this fun run in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It is that time of year when runners across the United States prepare for their annual "turkey trots" and fall fun runs.

Ahead of the festivities is an opportunity for runners to meet new people, support regional nature centers and have a good laugh while doing it.

The Bear Creek Nature Center will be hosting one of its biggest events of the year, the second weekend in November. The annual Bear Creek Bear Run Fundraiser will return Saturday, November 8, for the 11th year.

All the funds from this "wild" event go to support the non-profit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. Founded in 1993, the non-profit assists in outdoor education and provides financial support for Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers. For more, click here.

Organizers expect over 400 runners to don their bear onesies as they participate in a 5k and 3k fun run or walk. New runners get a bear suit to keep with their registration, and returning runners get a discount on the race.

Dogs are also welcome, and costumes for them are encouraged. Organizers say that there will be a costume contest for your furry friends!

Registration Costs

New Adult Runner (Includes one-size-fits-all bear onesie): $65

New Child Runner (Includes child-size bear onesie): $50

Little Bears (children being carried or in a stroller): $10

Returning Adult Runner: $25

Returning Child Runner: $20

Dog: $5

Event Schedule

November 8, 2025

8:00-9:30 a.m. Check-In

9:00 a.m. Costume Contest, Participate or enjoy watching and voting for your favorites

9:30-9:50 a.m. Bear Yoga on the lawn, class lead by Peaceful Warriors Yoga studio staff

9:50 a.m. Costume Contest Winners, prizes can be picked up after race

9:55 a.m. Pre-run Dance Paw-ty

10:00 a.m. The Bear Creek Bear Run!

For more information and to register, click here.

