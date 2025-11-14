Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 14 - November 16, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Skate in the Park to Rocky Ram's Holiday Spectacular, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs will open Friday! "Skate in the Park" begins with a festive kickoff, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The festivities begin with a community carol lead by the Soli Deo Gloria Choir. The rink will open for its first public session at 7 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Rocky Ram's Holiday Spectacular

Families are invited to experience the fourth annual Rocky Ram's Holiday Spectacular! It's happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crystal Gift Shop on Pikes Peak Highway. The free, family-friendly celebration will have games, holiday cheer and plenty of fun! More information here.

Free Friday Movie Night

On the second Friday of every month, El Centro del Quinto Sol hosts a free movie night! The movie will be shown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at El Centro del Quinto Sol's location on East 6th Street in the multi-purpose room. All ages are welcome to attend and watch the free movie! More information here.

Art Market Exchange

The Art Market Exchange is hosting an event this weekend in Pueblo! It provides local artists with the opportunity to participate in art events. It's happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fuel & Iron Food Hall on South Union Avenue. The event aims to inspire artists and their creativity. More information here.

Hoedown for Heroes

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting their annual Hoedown for Heroes event this Friday! It's happening at the Flying W Ranch Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event highlights the life-saving work Mt. Carmel provides to veterans, service members and their families. Tickets start at $75. More information here.

