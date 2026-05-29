Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 29 - May 31, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Colorado Springs Spartan Trifecta Weekend to a Colorado Springs Sunday Market, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Colorado Springs Spartan Trifecta Weekend

The Colorado Springs Spartan Trifecta Weekend returns to Fort Carson! The 12th Spartan Trifecta is happening on Saturday and Sunday. Steep climbs, rugged trails and obstacles will give your body a rigorous test. There will be a kids race, a 5k, 10k, 21k and 50k. The kids race is $25 and the sprint 5k is $139. More information here.

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market is happening this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the market. More information here.

Outside Days

Outside Days return to Denver this weekend! The event will be held at the Auraria Campus from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy music, athletes, artists, storytellers and adventure films. Daily general admission starts at $110. More information here.

North Pole Opening

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is back open! The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

___

Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.