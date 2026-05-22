Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 22 - May 24, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Territory Days to the MeadowGrass Music Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this Memorial Day weekend!

Territory Days

Territory Days are back this weekend in Old Colorado City! The 50th anniversary runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th Streets will be full of live music, food and more, including a mechanical bull! Admission is free! More information here.

MeadowGrass Music Festival

The MeadowGrass Music Festival is happening this weekend! The event is being held at the La Foret Conference & Retreat Center along Shoup Road. Every year, the festival brings together music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts for live performances. Daily festival passes start at $53. More information here.

Splash Pads Opening

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer, parks across Colorado Springs will open their pools, splash pads and fountains! Several splash pads will open on Saturday. The splash pads and fountains across the city are free, and day rates start at $10 for Wilson Ranch Pool. More information here.

North Pole Opening

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is kicking off its summer/fall season on Saturday! The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Admission this weekend only will be discounted to $25 per person. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

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