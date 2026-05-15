Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 15 - May 17, 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From fun family-friendly events to the kick-off of farmers' markets, there is something for everyone this weekend across Colorado.

Pueblo Farmers Market

Grab the bags and get ready as the Pueblo Farmers Market is hosting a special pop-up market celebrating the season's best offerings. Explore a vibrant mix of local vendors featuring early spring crops, artisan crafts, plants, and one-of-a-kind creations. Happening from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the PCHC along 8th Street. More here.

Switchbacks Host New Mexico United

In a night to honor our veterans, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be hosting New Mexico United this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for their Salute to Service night. Catch an evening of action-packed soccer in downtown Colorado Springs, and do not forget to don your red, white, and blue. More here.

3rd Annual Touch-a-Truck Event

The Norris Penrose Event Center will be hosting the third annual touch-a-truck event getting kids of all ages the chance to sit in, play on, and flash the lights of their favorite vehicles. The event will run Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is completely free; advance timed registration is required. Learn more here.

3rd Annual Garden of the Gods Art Festival

A weekend of food, art, and fun, the third annual Garden of the Gods Art Festival will return to the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. There are 150 fine artists and craftsmen from across Colorado attending, presenting pottery, jewelry, and more. Tickets start at $10. Learn more here.

Check out our previous coverage from one of the first festivals held

33rd Annual Hummingbird Festival

This free event is dedicated to celebrating the seasonal return of hummingbirds to the area; visitors will have the chance to learn about these tiny pollinators through educational presentations, go on guided bird walks, view live raptors from the Pueblo Raptor Center, and interact with local vendors. Learn more here.

Learn more about the festival in the video player below

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Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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