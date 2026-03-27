Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 27 - March 29, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Spring Fling to Frozen Dead Guys Days, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Spring Fling

It's the first-ever Spring Fling at The Citadel Mall! The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall. It's hosted by Colorado Business Mingle, an organization dedicated to connecting communities through networking events. Families are invited to the indoor event, which features kids' activities, games, entertainment and local vendors. The event is free! More information here.

Frozen Dead Guy Days

Frozen Dead Guy Days return this weekend in Estes Park! There will be events all weekend, including a bar crawl, the Royal Blue Ball, coffin races, an 8k race, a polar plunge and more! The main festival will happen from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Estes Park Events Complex. More information here.

Denver Summit FC Home Opener

It's the home opener for Denver's new National Women's Soccer League team! Denver Summit FC will host the Washington Spirit on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High for their first home game of the inaugural season. Kickoff is at noon, and gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $31. More information here.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

The NBA regular season is winding down, and the Denver Nuggets look to solidify their spot in the playoffs. The Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at Ball Arena. Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $46. Can't make it to the game? You can watch it live on KOAA-TV. More information here.

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Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers. Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

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