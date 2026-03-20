Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend, March 20 - March 22, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. For the first weekend of Spring, we have compiled some fun family events to enjoy as the heat is expected to climb through the weekend.

Free Friday Movie Night at El Centro del Quinto Sol

Gather the family for a relaxing evening at the Free Friday Movie Night. Enjoy a family-friendly film screening in a welcoming community environment. Every second Friday of the month, the showing begins at 6:00 p.m. in El Centro de Quinto Sol's multi-purpose room.

Learn more here.

Bug Day at Garden of the Gods!

Grab the whole family for a fun day at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center for Bug Day. On Sunday, March 22, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., the park will be hosting many different activities for the family to learn more about the bugs in our environment and the key roles they play. From a bug safari to bee changes, this free event has plenty of family fun on deck for the first great weekend of Spring.

More here.

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Our early Spring heat getting to you? No worries, take the family down to the Broadmoor World Arena to see your favorite Disney characters on skates! The interactive show follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they adventure through fun stories like Mary Poppins Returns, Moana, and Toy Story, to name a few. Shows run all weekend.

More here.

Venture Out Femme Backcountry Festival

Make your way to the great mountain town of Salida for the Venture Out Femme Backcountry Festival happening all weekend long. This weekend is dedicated to celebrating women in the backcountry of Colorado. From educational workshops to just enjoying a day meeting new adventure friends. Be aware that this event does cost a significant registration fee.

Learn more here.

Peaks and Beats at Keystone Resort

Thinking of getting one last day in the mountains? Keystone will be hosting its annual Peaks and Beats for a weekend filled with live music at the River Run Village.

More here.

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