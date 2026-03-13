Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 13 - March 15, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade to the Switchbacks home opener, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 42nd annual Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening Saturday! The Leprechaun Fun Run starts at 11 a.m. at Acacia Park, followed by the parade at noon. The parade route will start at North Tejon Street and East St. Vrain Street. News5 will be there! Be sure to stop and say hi! More information here.



Watch a preview of the parade below:

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights

It's the home opener for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks! The Switchbacks take on the Las Vegas Lights Saturday at Weidner Field. The theme of the game is St. Patrick's Day. There will be festive decor and entertainment as the Switchbacks kick off the season. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $23. More information here.

Pueblo Polar Plunge

The 2026 Polar Plunge is happening Saturday at the Lake Pueblo State Park South Boat Ramp, which is located off of Highway 96. The plunge is happening from 9 a.m. to noon. The plunge costs $80 and it's $50 for students. Proceeds support Special Olympics Colorado. More information here.

Bernard Sandoval Live Winter Paralympics Painting

Experience a live Paralympic painting demonstration this weekend! Bernard Sandoval, a local sports artist, will create a live painting inspired by the Winter Paralympic Games on Saturday. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. Tickets to visit the museum are $23.95 for non-member adults. More information here.

