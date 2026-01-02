Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 2 - January 4, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Skate in the Park to the Denver Zoo Lights, there's plenty of fun happening this weekend!

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is up and running! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Denver Zoo Lights

With 80 acres and more than three million lights, the Denver Zoo is making spirits bright! Check out the lights at the zoo on Steele Street on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for adults and seniors are $26, $19 for youth, and youth two and under get in for free. More information here.

Winter Nature Walk

The Town of Avon is hosting two Winter Nature Walks this weekend! They will be happening at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can explore the winter magic of Colorado as you stroll through aspen groves and riverside trails. Tickets are free, but you do need to reserve them online. More information here.

Polar Express Train Ride

The Polar Express Train Ride is back once again for another season of holiday magic! Trains depart at 4:55 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Durango Depot. Enjoy the experience and fun of the Christmas season as you travel to the North Pole! Tickets to ride start at $42 for ages 12 and up, and $31 for children 11 and under. More information here.

