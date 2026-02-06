Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 6 - February 8, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Winter Fest to Goldens in Golden, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Winter Fest

In partnership with Colorado Sports Corps, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee will be hosting Winter Fest! The family-friendly event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. There will be athlete meet-and-greets, food trucks, sport demos, live music, and of course, an Olympic Games watch party. More information here.

Goldens in Golden

Every February, Golden fills up with golden retrievers! Goldens in Golden honors International Golden Retriever Day with one of the largest golden retriever gatherings in the world. The free event is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Golden. There will be free off-site parking and dog-friendly shuttles. More information here.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

FamilyFest

The eighth annual FamilyFest is happening Saturday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora! The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and features plenty of activities. There will also be exhibits from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Children's Hospital Colorado. Tickets for adults start at $12, and children under 12 get in for free. More information here.

