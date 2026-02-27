Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 27 - March 1, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Festival to Train Expo Colorado, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

Train Expo Colorado

The Train Expo is back this weekend in Colorado Springs! It will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Train Expo Colorado offers annual model train shows and encourages youth to learn about railroading. Tickets for adults are $10 and $5 for youth ages 13 to 18. More information here.

Royal Gorge Optional Clear-Floor Gondolas

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park's optional clear-floor gondolas will be up and running on Saturday! The enhancement gives guests a dramatic new perspective of the Royal Gorge. Tickets are included with park admission, which start at $34 for ages 12 and up. and $29 for children ages three to 11. More information here.

Denver Pool Plunge and 5K

The Denver Pool Plunge and 5K is happening Sunday! It will be held at Wash Park in Denver from 8 a.m. until noon. You can take the plunge, run, or do both and support Special Olympic athletes in Colorado. Students can take the plunge for $50 and adults can for $80. Registration for the 5K starts at $40. More information here.

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.