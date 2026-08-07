Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 7 - August 9, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the First Friday Art Walk to a ribbon cutting at the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

First Friday Art Walk

One the first Friday of every month, thousands of people head to Downtown Colorado Springs to experience local art! The First Friday Art Walk runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and brings people together, introduces them to local businesses and helps galleries stay open and grow. More information here.



Watch a preview of the First Friday Art Walk below:

Manitou Springs Penny Arcade Ribbon Cutting

The Manitou Springs Penny Arcade is opening a new snack bar on Sunday! There will be an event and a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. to welcome the new attraction. The event will feature face painting, music, giveaways, the launch of the "99" ice cream cone and much more! More information here.

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have live music, as well as more than 80 vendors. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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