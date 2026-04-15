Free guided tours open for special access to Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is opening registration for guided tours at Corral Bluffs Open Space and Jimmy Camp Creek.

The open space is located near the Highway 94 and North Curtis Road interchange.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the free limited-access hikes are typically closed to protect natural and scientific resources.

The city says the 2026 guided tour season at Corral Bluffs provide public access to one of the most significant fossil sites in North America. Discoveries there have helped scientists understand how life recovered after dinosaurs went extinct.

At Jimmy Camp Creek, the city says participants can explore prairie landscapes and cultural resources that reflect the regions historical character.

“These are places people can’t normally visit, and that’s intentional,” said Scott Abbott, Regional Parks Trails and Open Space Manager. “They contain resources that are incredibly important to our understanding of natural history and to the region’s ecological health. Guided tours allow people to experience these landscapes in a meaningful way while ensuring they are protected for future generations.”

The 2026 tour season runs from May to October. Coral Bluffs hikes are offered on the first Saturday of each month, with additional Friday hikes scheduled.

Jimmy Camp Creek hikes will happen on the last Saturday of each moth. All tours will be from 8 a.m. to noon.

To view available days and reserve a spot, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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