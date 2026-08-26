Final Early Bird Hike and Bike of the year happening Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The final Early Bird Hike & Bike of the season is happening Wednesday morning at Garden of the Gods Park!

The event, which is happening from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., gives visitors an opportunity to walk, run or bike on roadways without motor vehicle traffic.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, e-bikes and other power-driven mobility devices are allowed, however, the following are not:



skateboards

longboards

inline skates

rollerblades

During the event, the City of Colorado Springs says all park rules, including cycling speed limits, will apply. To keep the event safe, the city says visitors should follow all posted signage.

The city adds that slower users should keep to the right, people traveling downhill have the right of way, and all users should observe the park’s 20 miles per hour speed limit.

Pets are welcome at the event, but must be on a leash at all times, according to the city.

Free parking is available at the following areas:



Garden of the Gods Trading Post on Beckers Lane in Manitou Springs

Parking Lot 1 at 30th Street and Gateway Road

Lot 9 at High Point

Lot 15 at Balanced Rock

Although this is the final Early Bird Hike & Bike of the year, the next Motorless Morning, which allows visitors to experience Garden of the Gods without motor vehicles, is happening Sunday, October 4.

For more information on the Early Bird Hike & Bike, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting The CSP troopers injured in the shooting self-transported to the hospital and are being treated, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting

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