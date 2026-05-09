El Movimiento Sigue hosts annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — People in Pueblo are showing its never too late to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. El Movimiento Sigue hosted its annual Cinco de Mayo event at Plaza Verde Park this year.

The event was postponed from Tuesday because of the weather.

Hundreds of people went to the park to celebrate Hispanic culture, receive free food and check out different community resources.

"We always have... something that is going on in the Chicano community, so the whole event is based around that and trying to offer people to learn a little bit more about their heritage or culture," said Tomas Martinez-Ortega, co-coordinator of the event.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's 1862 win over France in the Battle of Puebla.

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