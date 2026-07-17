Colorado Springs has unique way to watch Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs has a unique way to watch a highly anticipated movie! Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made its debut on Thursday.

The Cinemark on Carefree Circle on the eastern part of the city is one of 25 movie theaters in the United States to show the film in 70mm IMAX.

News5 spoke with one movie goer, Lisa Vasquez, who says this is the best way to watch the movie.

"It was beautiful," said Vasquez. "The colors, the sound quality everything, honestly, I can try to describe (it), but you have to watch it (in) the theaters at 70 mm (IMAX)."

Cinemark says what makes 70 mm IMAX special is it provides a more immersive experience while providing more detail, scale and visual depth than standard digital showings.

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