Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates gorilla's first birthday Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It was a special day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as staff and community members gathered to celebrate Sully the gorilla's first birthday!

Last year, Sully became the first gorilla to be born at the zoo in 13 years.

Tuesday morning, the zoo held a birthday party for Sully, where visitors had the opportunity to write him a birthday card, take pictures and learn about him and his troop.

The event ended with everyone singing happy birthday.

"Having Sully here, especially celebrating his first birthday during our 100th year as a zoo, is super special," said Ashton Asbury, Primate World animal keeper at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "Thinking about all the things that we've done over the past 100 years to help endangered animals is really cool, and knowing that people are getting to connect with Sully is really exciting."

The zoo says Sully is reaching key milestones throughout his first year, including trying solid foods, curiously exploring his surroundings and playing with members of his troop.

___

Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor A major decision made earlier this month by the City of Colorado Springs' Planning Commission is one that could impact the future of the city's growth to the east. Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.