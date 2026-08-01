Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces birth of female Amur leopard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is announcing the birth of a female Amur leopard! The cub was born on May 5.

Anya, a 12-year-old critically endangered Amur leopard, is now a second-time mom. The zoo says she is doing well behind the scenes with the cub.

According to the zoo, the cub will be named at a later time by a donor.

The zoo says the cub is still a bit cautious, but she is gaining confidence with Anya by her side. The cub has started venturing out of the nest box more frequently and starting to climb on everything she can.

“The cub is doing really great and hitting all the milestones we could hope for,” said Basia Dann, senior animal keeper in Asian Highlands.

According to the zoo, Amur leopards typically give birth to one to four cubs per pregnancy. In 2023, Anya and 11-year-old Anadyr welcomed two male cubs, Basha and Mango, who have since moved to other facilities.

“With only one little (one) this time around, Anya seems to have even more energy,” said Dann. “Anya is doing a great job as a second-time mom, keeping a watchful eye on her cub while also giving her plenty of opportunities to explore, climb, and build confidence.

Around 100 Amur leopards remain in the wilds of east Russia and China, according to the zoo. The Amur leopards at the zoo represent 3% of the wild population.

The zoo says because of this, they have committed to the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan and accepted breeding recommendation since 2019.

Anya and the cub will remain behind the scenes for the time being.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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