Bars across Colorado Springs prepare for St. Patrick's Day Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day! Some bars across Colorado Springs are bringing on extra staff and food for the occasion.

Wyatt's Pub and Grill on the north side of the city says St. Patrick's Day is its busiest day of the year. The pub usually brings in about 400 people for the holiday.

"We just love the turnout," said Todd Wyatt with Wyatt's Pub and Grill. "Everybody has such a great time. It's always a great crowd. We get excited for it every year. We prep hard for it. I love to see how well we can prepare and how well we can execute when the time comes."

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