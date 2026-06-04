2026 Pride Month Events and Celebrations Across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's June - which means it's Pride Month, and events are kicking off all over southern Colorado!
We've compiled a list of events happening throughout southern Colorado where you can go to show your support and celebrate your pride!
COLORADO SPRINGS
2026 Pikes Peak Pride Ride (StreetCar520)
- Wednesday, June 10th
- Reserve an ebike (or bring your own), and gather at StreetCar520 next Wednesday to take a Pride ride from downtown to America the Beautiful Park and back to StreetCar520. Ebikes must be reserved by Friday, June 5th, and cost $10. All proceeds go to Pikes Peak Pride. Reserve an ebike here.
2026 Pikes Peak Pride Event (Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum)
- June 13th and June 14th
- Pikes Peak Pride has been a Colorado Springs tradition for years, and celebrations that achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities in Colorado. The celebration is free to attend both days and begins at 10:00 a.m.
MANITOU SPRINGS
Manitou Springs Pridefest (Soda Springs Park)
- Saturday, July 11
- From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Soda Springs Park, community members can gather to celebrate pride in Manitou Springs. There will be performances and a rainbow market. The event is free and open to the public.
Pueblo
Pueblo Pride
- August 16, 2026
- Details on this event are very limited and will be added when more information becomes available.
This article will be updated on a rolling basis.
Can't make the events? Here are some local stories that coincide with Pride Month!
READ: Pride Month 2026 has begun. Here's what to expect for the LGBTQ+ celebrations
Pride month has begun across the U.S., bringing parades and parties to big cities and small towns to celebrate LGBTQ+ people. Read the full story here.
WATCH: Colorado Springs artist supports LGBTQ+ community through viral drag queen portraits
Since 2025, Renée Vinson has created between 30 and 40 vibrant portraits of well-known and Colorado-based drag queens. She tells News5, "This is a community that really needs our support." Read the full story here.
READ: Trump administration agrees to keep flying Pride flag at New York’s Stonewall monument
The Park Service will hang three flags on the Stonewall monument flagpole — each measuring three feet by five feet. Read the full story here.
Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public
A study that Colorado Springs Utilities has referenced in increasing the CEO's pay is not being made public. The organization behind the study says it's “industry practice" not to share it.
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