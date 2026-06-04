2026 Pride Month Events and Celebrations Across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's June - which means it's Pride Month, and events are kicking off all over southern Colorado!

We've compiled a list of events happening throughout southern Colorado where you can go to show your support and celebrate your pride!

COLORADO SPRINGS

2026 Pikes Peak Pride Ride (StreetCar520)



Wednesday, June 10th

Reserve an ebike (or bring your own), and gather at StreetCar520 next Wednesday to take a Pride ride from downtown to America the Beautiful Park and back to StreetCar520. Ebikes must be reserved by Friday, June 5th, and cost $10. All proceeds go to Pikes Peak Pride. Reserve an ebike here.

2026 Pikes Peak Pride Event (Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum)

June 13th and June 14th

Pikes Peak Pride has been a Colorado Springs tradition for years, and celebrations that achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities in Colorado. The celebration is free to attend both days and begins at 10:00 a.m.

Eleanor Sheahan

MANITOU SPRINGS

Manitou Springs Pridefest (Soda Springs Park)



Saturday, July 11

From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Soda Springs Park, community members can gather to celebrate pride in Manitou Springs. There will be performances and a rainbow market. The event is free and open to the public.

Pueblo

Pueblo Pride



August 16, 2026

Details on this event are very limited and will be added when more information becomes available.

This article will be updated on a rolling basis.

Can't make the events? Here are some local stories that coincide with Pride Month!

READ: Pride Month 2026 has begun. Here's what to expect for the LGBTQ+ celebrations

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein FILE - Participants carry a large pride flag during the World Pride parade with the U.S. Capitol in the background, June 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)

Pride month has begun across the U.S., bringing parades and parties to big cities and small towns to celebrate LGBTQ+ people. Read the full story here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs artist supports LGBTQ+ community through viral drag queen portraits

Colorado Springs artist celebrating Pride Month by creating portraits of drag queens

Since 2025, Renée Vinson has created between 30 and 40 vibrant portraits of well-known and Colorado-based drag queens. She tells News5, "This is a community that really needs our support." Read the full story here.

READ: Trump administration agrees to keep flying Pride flag at New York’s Stonewall monument

Yuki Iwamura/AP FILE - New York politicians and activists raise a rainbow flag on a pole in Christopher Park across the street from the Stonewall Inn, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in New York, a few days after it was removed by the National Park Service to comply with guidance from the Trump administration.

The Park Service will hang three flags on the Stonewall monument flagpole — each measuring three feet by five feet. Read the full story here.

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public A study that Colorado Springs Utilities has referenced in increasing the CEO's pay is not being made public. The organization behind the study says it's “industry practice" not to share it. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public

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