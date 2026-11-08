Pueblo County sheriff's race comes down to wire with more than 1,000 ballots still to be counted

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The race for Pueblo County sheriff is one of the closest countywide contests on the ballot, with unaffiliated candidate Leroy Mora and Democratic candidate Allen Medina separated by just 278 votes with 90% of ballots reported.

The county estimates more than 1,000 ballots still need to be tabulated, with the next batch expected to be released Nov. 13.

"Most candidates would like the election to have already been over and, hopefully, the votes in their favor, but we totally understand that this was a very close race," Mora said.

Both candidates shared their priorities if elected. Mora outlined plans focused on public safety infrastructure and community issues.

"Put together the gang unit, our traffic unit, those are priorities. A lot of the drug issues in Pueblo — we have to attack that firsthand also," Medina said.

Mora pointed to his experience across multiple divisions of the sheriff's office as a key qualification.

"I have a great understanding of what that leadership would take to run the organization as a command officer. I worked in all 3 different bureaus. I've worked emergency management, which, with the recent Aspen Acre fire, it's important to have a sheriff going in there that has that experience, knowledge, and be able to handle it," Mora said.

Medina also addressed concerns about potential budget cuts to public safety.

"They're expecting quite a bit of cuts, and public safety should not come second to anything," Medina said.

Medina defeated incumbent Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero in the primary election earlier this year. He initially ran unopposed before Mora was added to the ballot in July after his campaign submitted more than 2,000 signatures to the county elections department.

"I think the voters came out because they wanted a choice for the sheriff's race," Mora said.

Both candidates said if they win, they look forward to embracing all voters across the county.