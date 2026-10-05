Palmer Lake is deciding on who should lead the town, voters weigh in

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A town of about 3,000 people doesn't typically get a lot of attention leading up to a midterm election, but when nearly the entire town's government is on the ballot, it's bound to get a good look.

Palmer Lake, a small community in northern El Paso County is electing a mayor and five of its six trustees. The town has faced numerous challenges between board members recalled, a mayor and other trustees resigning, and town employees leaving their jobs.

If there's one thing the ten candidates who participated in a forum Sunday night agree on, the town needs to get back to civility and listening to the concerns of constituents.

"I think the focus on civility points out the fact that we've been through a rough patch," Rich Wilcox, who said he's lived in the community for decades said, "it's a great small town, I call it a Friday night lights community, everybody steps up for each other, everybody's always been neighbors."

A proposed Buc-ees travel center created a lot of division in the small community. The business sought annexation into the town of Palmer Lake, it caused voters to then put a ballot initiative to voters requiring all annexations to go to a vote of the people and two trustees were recalled out of office.

Buc-ees withdrew its annexation application and is now in the process of gaining approval to build in El Paso County.

"I just know it's pitted people against each other who weren't necessarily against each other ever," Wilcox said.

The forum, organized by the Tri Lakes Chamber of Commerce, gave candidates an opportunity to talk about their vision if they're elected to office, they spoke about how the town should handle Buc-ees, if it does get approved.

"We need leadership that's willing to make tough decisions," Ed Gonzalez, a voter in Palmer Lake said, "I was encouraged to hear that so many of the candidates talked about the need to increase revenue."

Candidates spoke about the town's ongoing budget challenges, with concerns the town doesn't have enough money to sustain itself.

"What's critical is businesses that sell things to consumers that will raise sales tax revenue for the town," Paul Olivier, a voter and former Mayor of Palmer Lake said, "all the other revenue from buildings, houses things like that, that doesn't bring in the type of revenue that are needed to be able to make improvements."

The full forum will be posted to the Tri Lakes Chamber of Commerce website and social media.

Kent Hutson and Atis Jurka are running for Mayor. There are 10 candidates seeking five spots on the Board of Trustees. The two top vote getters will serve four year terms and the remaining three will serve two year terms.

Candidate who participated in Sunday's forum included Becky Albright, Bill Bass, Tony Beltran, Eric Alan Burton, Kathy Keeley, Karla Kerstner, Roger Moseley, and Dennis Stern.

Beth Harris and John Marble did not attend. Marble said he had a challenge at his business.

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