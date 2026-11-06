Jessica Killin flips Colorado's 5th congressional district, here's what she plans to do in Washington

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Jessica Killin is no stranger to Washington. Before moving to Colorado Springs last year, she worked as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's Chief of Staff and also for various congressional representatives.

As of Thursday, she holds a different title: congresswoman-elect.

"It it sounds nice [congresswoman- elect], yes it does," Killin said behind a wide smile and laugh in an interview with News5.

With the race officially called, Killin will now head to Washington to represent a district where she'll represent a district that she won with 51 percent of the vote.

"I'm clear eyed about the fact that about half of the county didn't vote for me, and I want those people to know that I hope to be their representative too, that I plan to listen to them, and I plan to actually deliver results for them," Killin said.

One of her first priorities she wants to address in Congress? Tariffs and affordability.

"I think for sure a check on the tariffs and also making sure we do something to shore up health care because, you know, the most egregious provisions of the one big beautiful bill are due to take impact and effect in early 2027," Killin said, "we have to do some serious triage work on our health care system, and then longer term also working on, shoring up our housing supply here and helping people get into new homes at a younger age so that they can build their nest egg and the American dream.

Housing is often an issue addressed at the state and local level, this past year Congress passed the "Road to Housing Act" which aims to increase housing supply.

"I think we sometimes get a little too siloed. I'm planning on working closely with, state and local officials here and also the private sector and developers to make sure we're building out the right size housing, we're incentivizing the building of the right size housing, and then at the federal level, there's work we can do with around, like, a first-time homebuyer tax credit, those types of things that would help get people into their homes at an earlier age," Killin said.

Democrats nationally have also said with the majority, they'll focus on investigating President Trump's administration and conflicts of interest with his family members.

"I think it's two-fold. I think first, yes, we need to hold people accountable. People across this community have also shared with me that they are sick and tired of the chaos and corruption in Washington and the corruption of the Trump family in particular. So, of course, we need to hold them accountable, but I think the other thing, and I've talked a lot about this, is that we need wholesale, a massive ethics reform package that truly addresses the massive corruption we've seen," Killin.

During a News5 and Gazette debate in August, Killin would not say who she would support for speaker, now she says she will support Hakeem Jeffries as it appears he's the only person running.

RELATED: Democrat Jessica Killin leads in historic Colorado 5th District race

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