GOP gubernatorial nomination may be heading for a recount

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado's primary election results are still coming in Wednesday afternoon, but the tight race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination appears to be getting closer and may be headed for an automatic recount.

State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer is leading Victor Marx by 953 votes as of 3:26pm Wednesday. The margin of about 8,000 votes Tuesday has steadily shrunk as more votes come in. An automatic recount in Colorado happens when the results are within 0.5%.

Both candidates remained optimistic they would become the party's nominee for the November general election at their respective watch parties Tuesday night.

"We’re very optimistic, looking at the numbers we realize that Mr. Marx would have to get somewhere between 45-50 percent of the vote that’s still left, that’s out there that hasn’t been counted yet, he hasn’t been able to do it all night, I don’t think he’ll be able to do it the rest of the night," Kirkmeyer told Scripps News Group Denver at her watch party in Hudson.

Marx, a political newcomer who is a pastor and marine corps veteran had a mixed reaction to the razor-thin margin Tuesday night.

When asked if he was surprised by how close the race is, Marx said "yes and no, at the same time because everything we’ve seen we’ve carried the momentum, but for the day of voting, to us, this is still, we’re humbled and excited that it’s this close and we think we’re going to win."

It will likely be weeks before a recount is ordered.

There are still several variables before a recount is determined, including ballots needing to be "cured" or fixed. This includes ballots without signatures, signatures that didn't match ones on file, and if there's a discrepancy with a voter's identification.

Voters are notified if their ballot needs to be cured, they have until July 8 to do so. Ballots are also still being received by military and overseas voters, the deadline for county clerk's to receive their ballots is also July 8. Voters can visit Colorado Ballot Cure if their ballots need to be cured.

The deadline for the Secretary of State to order a mandatory recount is July 24.

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