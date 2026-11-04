Democrat Jessica Killin leading in early returns for Congressional District 5

EL PASO COUNTY — Democrat Jessica Killin is leading incumbent Republican Congressman Jeff Crank in early returns Tuesday night 51.89% to 45.11% if she becomes the projected winner she would be the the first Democrat ever elected in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which encompasses most of El Paso County.

Other candidates on the ballot included American Constitution Party candidate Christopher Mitchell, and Libertarian candidate Mark “Marky Jr.” Elworth.

Killin previously worked for Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff as his Chief of Staff, she also worked for other Democratic representatives, and was a lobbyist for the United Services Automobile Association (USAA).

A fourth generation Coloradan, she grew up in El Paso County and graduated from Falcon High School, went to college in Florida on an ROTC scholarship and served as a paratrooper and Military Police Officer in the U.S. Army.

Colorado’s 5th congressional district has always been represented by a Republican since its creation in 1972. While a long Republican stronghold, the largest voting bloc in the district is made up of unaffiliated voters, which have been the focus of the race from the early days.

Crank won the district by 14 points in 2024.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.