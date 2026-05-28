Woman convicted of killing her three children will wait longer to find out if she gets new trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs woman convicted of killing her three children more than 20 years ago will wait even longer for answers on whether her case will get a new trial.

A court hearing was held Wednesday for Deborah Nicholls. In 2008, she was convicted of killing her three children in a house fire in 2003.

Last month, a judge ruled evidence had been suppressed, which was a violation of Nicholls' constitutional rights.



Watch News5's coverage of the ruling below:

The defense was looking for the judge to finalize that order in Wednesday's hearing. Instead, another hearing will take place in mid-June where the judge may make a decision.

If he finalizes the order, prosecutors have seven weeks to appeal the ruling.

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