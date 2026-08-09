U.S. Center for SafeSport launches weekly updates on people restricted from Olympic, Paralympic sport

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A new initiative by U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) aims to increase public awareness of people who are restricted from participating in Olympic and Paralympic sport.

The Denver-based nonprofit is the nation's first independent organization dedicated to ending sexual abuse, emotional, and physical abuse within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement. It was created after the high profile case of Larry Nassar, the disgraced longtime doctor for U.S.A. Gymnastics who was convicted for abusing young female athletes.

In July, the Center announced it will share weekly news updates of people who have been added to the organization's Centralized Disciplinary Database. General Counsel and Vice President of Response & Resolution Jessica Perrill calls it an underutilized resource.

“The Centralized Disciplinary Database lists individuals who’ve been sanctioned or restricted in some way by the Center for participating within the Olympic and Paralympic movements," Perrill said. "That could range from some sort of restriction that prevents them from participating for a couple years to being ineligible for the rest of their lives.”

The database can include elite athletes, coaches, referees, and trainers. Plus, individuals involved in local organizations and clubs part of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Bodies.

Perrill says names are added to the database almost daily. Names are removed once an individual has served a suspension or restriction. Those accused of abuse and misconduct can arbitrate a decision and results would be included in the Center's weekly update.

“We have a requirement in the statute to provide procedural due process," Perrill said. "Which we do, and are always trying to balance and make sure that our efforts to hold people accountable are being done so fairly.”

Claimants and victims are not named in weekly updates or the database, but they are made aware of updates relevant to them.

“We’re really always trying to balance being trauma informed with our efforts to hold individuals accountable," Perrill said.

The database includes a restricted individual's name, location, sport affiliation, misconduct, action being taken against them, and more. It is put together by the Center, completely independent from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

In addition to appear on the database, weekly updates can be seen online.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

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